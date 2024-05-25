BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
May 25, 2024 Malibu Fil Festival Panel, How Plandemic The Musical Started
The Real Dr Judy
46 views • 7 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

(Apologies for the low-quality video filmed by Team Judy member Benoit from the audience)

Mikki Willis: The rascal who started all of this!

(Applauds)

Panel Moderator: So I'm just going to jump right in. Tell us about filming a musical in Texas.

(Laughs)

Mikki Willis: Okay, so four years ago, we were at Dell Bigtree's home for Thanksgiving, and everything was under lockdown, and we were the rebels in Texas that were congregating with more than 10 people, defying all the mandates and having a great time and drinking way too much wine. And this beast here pulled out a guitar and we started singing songs, and we started singing songs about COVID and the situation. We're making up funny names like Kill Bates and Anthony... Fantony Ouchie

DPAK: 🎵 Fantony Ouchie, Fantony, Hoo 🎵

(Laughs)

Mikki Willis: We're making... You know, we needed a laugh at that point. And someone from behind us, as we started singing, and somebody said, God, this would make a great musical. And I just got like the shot of lightning from the heavens, and I said, a musical... let's do it! ... And everyone laughed. And my wife goes... He's not joking! I know that face. And so here we are, four years later.

Watch Plandemic The Musical Online Starting October 10, 2024: Plandemic.com

healthnewstruthpanelmusicalmikovitsmikki willisdpakplandemic the musicalmalibu film festival
