"Burn Back Better" co-author and Maui Local Speaks Out!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Get your "Burn Back Better" copy here https://shopunjected.com
Join Stand Together Hawaii here https://www.standtogetherhawaii.com
Unjected (social connection) https://unjected.com
Sponsor: "Trans World Metals" I would NOT leave my retirement in fiat dollars. You can move your retirement into precious metals or just buy some. https://www.transworldmetalsltd.com
or call 951-833-4609 Tell them Michelle sent you. =)
Inspired to send a donation for my work?
Venmo me @: [email protected]
Zelle: [email protected]
Buy me a coffe:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/allymichelle
Send check to:
Michelle Melendez
PO Box 385
Hakalau, Hawaii 96710
(Mahalo so much)
Get my book at The Book Patch: "End Dieting Hell" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YC0xzcrLV3c&t=84s
Need to get in shape? Join my online Be Fit with Love program https://blossominnerwellness.com/be-fit/
Movies that woke me up to the REAL world I live in are...
• Money Masters (1996)
• Zeitgeist - The Movie | Documentary |.
Disclaimer: [NOTE: This is not legal or finacial advice. This is information only.]