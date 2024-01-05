Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Biden DOJ Sues Texas for Trying to STOP Illegals from Entering? Destruction of the Nation
channel image
Recharge Freedom
327 Subscribers
26 views
Published 2 months ago

Why is the by department of justice Suing Texas for trying to add barriers and laws that will help stand the flow of illegal aliens into the United States of America? It can only be that they are trying to flood our great country, with illegals. #texas #bidenDOJ #woke #illegals

Keywords
texaschicagoimmigrationjoe bidengreg abbottsanctuary citiesillegal aliensnew york cityfederal lawmayorkasbiden dojtexas laws beforetexas sued by dojimmigration issuesflood of illegals

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket