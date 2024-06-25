BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Fired for Freedom: Doctors, lawyers and victims testify to the insanity of losing jobs for refusing COVID bioweapon
TruthForHealth.org
TruthForHealth.org
21 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
76 views • 10 months ago

https://www.TruthForHealht.org

Fired For Freedom will be livestreamed at 12 NOON ET on Tuesday, December 7 by LifeSiteNews, alongside multiple other livestream platforms.

To participate and join the press conference, please save this link OR email [email protected].

Elizabeth Lee Vliet, MD, President and CEO of the Truth for Health Foundation, moderates this press conference which features speakers willing to share their stories and expose the outright manipulation, intimidation, and cover-up of deaths in hospitals and medical facilities across America. LifeSite co-founder John-Henry Westen and Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano present a crucial Biblical perspective on our God-given right to bodily integrity. Speakers are fearless nurses and doctors, including world-renown Dr. Paul Marik, co-founder of Front Line Covid Critical Care Alliance, US Attorneys Tom Renz, Todd Callender, Lauren Martel, and Australia’s Charles Kovess to present the efforts being made every day to bring help and hope to people who have lost loved ones due to treatments denied, or have seen family and friends injured or dead following experimental vaccines and drugs like remdesivir.

Keywords
injurybioweaponcovid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy