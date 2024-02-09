Gunstar (1987, C64)

Note: I just a trainer later in the video to show more of the game.

Gunstar is a vertically scrolling shoot'em up developed by British company Software Creations and published by British company Firebird Software. It was also released for Amstrad CPC and ZX Spectrum.

In 1997, Earth has been conquered by an unknown alien force and humans have been enslaved enslaved. Fortunately, a team of researchers escaped and has hidden on the moon, developing a fighter craft called Pulse Fighter to bring down the aliens. A force called the Gunstar Fleet has been created to liberate Earth with the help of the Pulse Fighters.

The game is divided into phases which loop again and again. You first fight against a wave of alien ships. After that, you need to navigate through a meteor field. Then you fight against an alien base ship where you have to destroy all weapon turrets. fter the ship, there is a fight against the A.L.L.O.Y. robot where you also have to destroy all turrets. Finally, there is docking sequence where you dock to ship to gain additional fuel. If you run out of fuel, you loose a live. Your ship has a single shot which cannot be upgraded. However, shooting raises a temperature gauge. If the gauge is full, your ship will explode. The gauge will slowly go down while your not shooting.