[Mar 6, 2023] EPISODE 15 | Flat Earth? [LET'S GO THERE!]

SEASON FINALE - Flat Earth?

Episode 15 Scriptures:



Isaiah 40:22

"It is He who sits above the circle of the earth"





Deauteronomy 13:7

"from one end of the earth to the other end of the earth"





Psalm 75:3

"The earth and all its inhabitants are dissolved;

I set up its pillars firmly."





Job 38:14

"It takes on form like clay under a seal"





Job 26:7

"He stretches out the north over empty space;

He hangs the earth on nothing."





Job 26:10

"He drew a circular horizon on the face of the waters,

At the boundary of light and darkness"





2 Timothy 3:16

"All Scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness"





2 Peter 1:21

"or prophecy never came by the will of man, but holy men of God spoke as they were moved by the Holy Spirit."





Isaiah 22:18

"He will surely turn violently and toss you like a ball

Into a large country"





Isaiah 46:10

"Declaring the end from the beginning,

And from ancient times things that are not yet done,

Saying, ‘My counsel shall stand,

And I will do all My pleasure"





Proverbs 18:13

"He who answers a matter before he hears it,

It is folly and shame to him"





Genesis 1:7

"Thus God made the firmament, and divided the waters which were under the firmament from the waters which were above the firmament; and it was so"





Ezekiel 1:26

"And above the firmament over their heads was the likeness of a throne, in appearance like a sapphire stone; on the likeness of the throne was a likeness with the appearance of a man high above it"





Isaiah 66:1

"Heaven is My throne,

And earth is My footstool"





Amos 9:6

"He who builds His layers in the sky,

And has founded His strata in the earth;

Who calls for the waters of the sea,

And pours them out on the face of the earth—

The Lord is His name."





Psalm 19:1-6

"The heavens declare the glory of God;

And the firmament shows His handiwork.

Day unto day utters speech,

And night unto night reveals knowledge.

There is no speech nor language

Where their voice is not heard.

Their line has gone out through all the earth,

And their words to the end of the world.

In them He has set a tabernacle for the sun,

Which is like a bridegroom coming out of his chamber,

And rejoices like a strong man to run its race.

Its rising is from one end of heaven,

And its circuit to the other end;

And there is nothing hidden from its heat."





