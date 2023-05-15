BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Lugols Iodine VS MMS - Which Is Better for Detoxing?
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
542 followers
222 views • 05/15/2023

Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 5% (6.25mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine5.html


Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 50% (50mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html


Worldwide Supplier For MMS with HCL 4% Activator: http://www.sacredpurity.com/mms.html


MM$ (Miracl3 Min3ral $olution) - The Ultimate Glyphosate Detox! - https://bit.ly/3hFrPze

The MMS Health Recovery Plan (Program) - https://bit.ly/3UkQYhF

The Iodine Mega Dose Protocol With Co Factors - V2.0 - https://bit.ly/3Bcc225

Warning Citric Acid Activators Are Making You, Sick Not MMS! (Miracle Mineral Solution) - https://bit.ly/3nqnK56


Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


Lugols Iodine VS MMS - Which Is Better for Detoxing?


Lugols Iodine which is a supplementation form of the essential mineral Iodine, MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) is a powerful oxidizing agent and both of these things can effectively detoxify the body of many different things but which one is better for detoxing? This is a question many people ask me!


So I have created this video "Lugols Iodine VS MMS - Which Is Better for Detoxing?" so you can gain full clarity around this question and then you can make an informed choice on which one is better for you to be using.


If you want to learn about everything I have to say on this topic make sure to watch this video from start to finish!


My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno

Keywords
mms detoxhealing with mmsdetoxheavy metal detoxmiracle mineral solutionlugols iodinemms protocolparasite detoxiodine detoxhow to use mmsmms healingiodine benefitslugols iodine benefitsiodine mega dose protocolcandida detoxmms iodinelugols iodine mega dose protocollugols iodine detoxiodine vs mmsmms vs iodinemms vs lugols iodinelugols iodine mms
