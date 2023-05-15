© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 5% (6.25mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine5.html
Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 50% (50mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html
Worldwide Supplier For MMS with HCL 4% Activator: http://www.sacredpurity.com/mms.html
MM$ (Miracl3 Min3ral $olution) - The Ultimate Glyphosate Detox! - https://bit.ly/3hFrPze
The MMS Health Recovery Plan (Program) - https://bit.ly/3UkQYhF
The Iodine Mega Dose Protocol With Co Factors - V2.0 - https://bit.ly/3Bcc225
Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html
Lugols Iodine VS MMS - Which Is Better for Detoxing?
Lugols Iodine which is a supplementation form of the essential mineral Iodine, MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) is a powerful oxidizing agent and both of these things can effectively detoxify the body of many different things but which one is better for detoxing? This is a question many people ask me!
So I have created this video "Lugols Iodine VS MMS - Which Is Better for Detoxing?" so you can gain full clarity around this question and then you can make an informed choice on which one is better for you to be using.
If you want to learn about everything I have to say on this topic make sure to watch this video from start to finish!
My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil
Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:
(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan
(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan
Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS
The Shoes I Wear:
Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE
Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY
The Superfoods I Use:
Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy
Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz
The Supplements I Use:
Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T
Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm
Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0
Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb
Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno