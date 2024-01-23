Coffee with Christine, Meditation 1/23/24:

Our Matrix, time manipulation, vibration, force through the universe. Aliens, Bible writings, earth plane human farms. God within, Soul force, bio field. Three days of darkness, blessings from Midnight Sunday. Things not going the way we want, forces, eclipse April 8th. Ebola Disease-X. Stopping the Reincarnations. Meditate......God Bless you all.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.