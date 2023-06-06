EPOCH TV | “Spike Protein Is Probably One of the Most Toxic Compounds Human Beings Can Be Exposed to”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EPOCH TV | American Thought Leaders Jan Jekielek with Dr. Paul Marik:
“Spike Protein Is Probably One of the Most Toxic Compounds Human Beings Can Be Exposed to”
The harms of spike protein, per Dr. Paul Marik:
• inflammation
• clotting
• causes autoantibodies
• damages endothelium
• activates genetic pathways, which leads to cancer
