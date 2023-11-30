SLAVE-THINK (PART 1) Larken Rose





My slave master is better than your slave master. At the end of the day, still slavery...





A few words of wisdom from Frederick Douglass. (This will be the first of several such videos.)





To sign up for the August 5th online WATCH PARTY of the JONES PLANTATION movie, go here:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jones-plantation-online-screening-launch-party-tick…





_____________________________

For anyone wishing to support this channel, donations can be made...

…via PayPal by sending to “[email protected]”

…via Venmo by sending to @Amanda-Rachwitz

...via CashApp to "$OfficialLarkenRose"

…via Ethereum by sending to 0x8F36acf6B83221ca11aceDFbB9749Fb490038030

…via Bitcoin (BTC) by sending to bc1qkul6y2uglf0l4l2t95za2v22hx0rtkpqnrmv5t

...via BitcoinCash (BCH) by sending to

bitcoincash:qq9a6qyv3n8kfc26d3xkak07d8844smzr5dcu96vvn

...via Litecoin by sending to ltc1qjpaywkxkel3s8es7p90mrplasqhjx72keqgpdl

...or via Monero by sending to

47AaNvMpGYSe7xBeRL6RqXZgtJgDEnivyJvHS8icxncYUmSyZJbh9y3FfjztSZUg7BejcGq3E3eSufkPYoPSW4cZKmJyrcTUg7BejcGq3E3eSufkPYoPSW4cZKmJyrcT





Or by old-school "snail mail":





Larken Rose

610 E Bell Road, #2-171

Phoenix, AZ 85022