KIEV DREADS RUSSIAN REVENGE

Russia has suffered one of the worst terrorist attacks in recent decades. On March 22, armed militants attacked a crowded concert hall in Moscow. They indiscriminately shot dozens of spectators, mocked the bodies of the victims, and set fire to the building.





As of March 25, the number of killed reached 137 and continues to grow. About 200 people remain in hospitals, where doctors are fighting for their lives.





The attackers were detained on the same day. They fully admitted their guilt and confirmed that they were hired to launch the terrorist attack for money.





Despite Washington’s attempts to hide the perpetrators behind the ISIS brand, there is no doubt that the orchestrators of the bloody terrorist attack are the Ukrainian and Western special services.





While Russia is grieving for the innocent victims, the Ukrainians are trembling waiting for the retaliation strikes.





Moscow is yet to take revenge on the terrorists in Kiev. Meanwhile, strikes by Russian missiles and drones continue pounding the Ukrainian military.





Massive attacks resumed on the night of March 22. The targets included strategic objects of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, such as the Dnieper hydroelectric power plant. The Russian military refrained from such attacks on energy facilities during the cold winter months in order to reduce the

damage to the civilian population, in gratitude Kiev launched a terrorist attack on the same day.





Residents of many Ukrainian cities spent the following nights in bomb shelters. Precise Russian strikes have destroyed many military targets in almost all regions of the country, including the western Lviv region. There were more than 20 strikes in a single attack, including at the strategically important airfield in the town of Stryi.





On the night of March 25, the air alert sirens again sounded throughout Ukraine. Military and energy infrastructure targets in the Odessa, Mykolaiv, Kherson and Zaporizhia regions came under attack.





In the morning, Russian missiles targeted the Ukrainian capital. The local sources confirmed the destruction of the headquarters of the Civil Defense of Ukraine. Two Patriot air defense systems were also reportedly hit at the Zhuliany airport. The failed missiles of the Ukrainian air Defense caused even more damage to the civilian infrastructure in the city.





Kiev claimed that the city was struck by hypersonic Zircon missiles launched from ground-based launchers in Crimea.





According to Ukrainian monitoring sources, several missiles covered a distance of 580 km in 3 minutes, which allowed to estimate the speed of the missiles at 11600 km/h. The officially declared speed of Zircon is up to 11025 km/h. These are technologies that are on the verge of fantasy. Accordingly, either the Ukrainian side is deliberately exaggerating the capabilities of Russian missiles, or the entire collective West should rethink the consequences of a direct war with Russia.

