Ep.04 Authority in the Ecclesia (Church) Part 2

In this episode we are continuing to show the authority that was given to the Apostles from Jesus.
Matthew 28:18 (ESV) All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me.
Matthew 10:1 (ESV) And he called to him his twelve disciples and gave them authority over unclean spirits, to cast them out, and to heal every disease and every affliction.