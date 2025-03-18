BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Pt. 3 Deep Dive Into: Ed Leedskalnin and His Coral Castle - Chapters 4 & 5
Yissilmissil Productions
Yissilmissil Productions
6 months ago

In this series, I will be reading from the book Coral Castle by Rusty McClure and Jack Heffron, as well as showing my personal photos taken at Coral Castle when I visited in 2023, where I also picked up the book. We will go through this book chapter by chapter and get a better understanding about who Ed Leedskalnin was and his accomplishments of building Coral Castle in Homestead, Florida.


Books referenced in today's reading:


The Energy Grid by Bruce Cathie (1997)

Anti-Gravity and the World Grid by David Hatcher Childress (1987)

Mr. Can't Is Dead by Orval Irwin


Keywords
floridaaliensrussiaufohomesteadunited states2024miamicoral castlelevitationarchitecturephotographsed leedskalnin1920s1930slatviasweet sixteenquarry rocksound levitation
