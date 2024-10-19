Melbourne Freedom Rally 19 October 2024 - Victoria Market

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 2 of two videos, this one covering the speeches made at Queen Victoria Market, exposing crimes against humanity which our corrupt politicians were complicit in. People are now waking up to all the injustice in greater numbers to their evil planning, gone on for generations, to cull the world's population to under a billion and enslave the rest. This is a globalist plan that people are learning to stand up to and expose.