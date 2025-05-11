© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BE PREPARED for a harsh video here!!! Foul language used in the video!!!! Rated R for language.
_
I heard that there is a militia threatening to attack RADAR stations and National Weather Service personnel over the worry of "RADAR weather modification".
Topping off this stupidity, I heard that the National Weather Service and FBI issued some kind of statement about the threat?!
Here is my message to the militia and everyone else, since I am the discoverer of this -- RADAR pulses / HAARP rings topic .
In case you don't know, they made a movie about me as the discoverer of HAARP created tornadoes... ( movie named Metal Tornado starring Lou Diamond Phillips playing me).
My message here today is not for children, several foul words are used in this response to everyone involved, and I fully explain to everyone why this is the most stupid thing I've heard of in a very long time.
Final point, this very same thing was done to me in 2011, where I was unjustly falsely listed as a threat on the department of Homeland security website over this very same RADAR HAARP weather modification issue.
It was wrong then to wrongly assume that I was going to want to attack the RADAR stations, and it is even MORE wrong now for some random "militia" group to say they're going to attack now.
What a load of retards.
This "militia" has to be a bunch of feds imo! just keeping it real. Let me guess....Patriot Front rebranded itself?!