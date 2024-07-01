Bosco's Bees with Tony Bosco

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Eileen Tesch speaks with Tony Bosco, owner of Bosco's Bees from Ira Township. Tony talks about being a Bee Keeper and how much honey a bee produces in it's lifetime.





For more information visit Bosco's Bees Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/boscosbees?mibextid=kFxxJD





