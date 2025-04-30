Int 1030 with Brian Tseng the SolarBee on Disclosure and about survivors of the Montauk Project

Brian Tseng the SolarBee co-organized the 2023 Montauk Adventure Tour to assemble survivors of the Montauk Project for the 80th Anniversary of the related Philadelphia Experiment and publicize their experiences. He’s a regular Contributor on the Awake Nation and AgentX11 podcasts with David Zublick and Penny L.A. Sheppard, as well as being a regular on Jessica the Cryptid Huntress’ show and the Typical Skeptic Podcast with Robert Kalil, along with guest appearances on many other shows in any way related to FULL Disclosure.





His mission is to rally and organize the worldwide disclosure of Secret Space Programs, Military Abduction Programs (MilAbs), the reality of ET contact, Super Soldier projects and the like as a first step to bringing about our collective “Star Trek future”. Brian was the Executive Producer for the 2024 FULL Disclosure NOW Conference at St. Pete Beach in Florida last July 2024 and is busy working with his Executive Team to produce this year's 2025 event at the same time and place, given the huge success of the inaugural international conference. Via an ever-growing and amazing community of friends and fellow StarSeeds, Brian is in contact with many different ETs and positively oriented spiritual beings to advance the FULL Disclosure Movement.





For more info about the conferences, goto www.fulldisclosuremovement.org . If you wish to be part of organizing the FULL Disclosure Movement, contact him on FB Messenger by looking up “Brian Tseng SolarBee” or by e-mail: [email protected]





Please see his storefront to raise funds to galvanize the Movement with direct support to Montauk and SSP survivors/experiencers, MilAbs and the like, many of whom are struggling valiantly to make their own Testimonies be publicly known – and acted upon: https://07074753.acnibo.com/us-en/services