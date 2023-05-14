Grandpa Dreamed of Heavenly Rest: The Afterlife Indoctrination Center in the Astral Realm. Part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Source: Godlikeproductions.com "GRANDPA DREAMED OF HEAVENLY REST. HE GOT DEMONIC HELL AND FORCED REINCARNATION"https://www.godlikeproductions.com/forum1/message4590327/pg1
"Evangelical Christian Forced to Reincarnate: A Spirit Communication With Her Dead Father. Soul-Trap?" https://bit.ly/3AMPp3a
"UFO Researcher & Former "New Ager" Peggy Kane on Reincarnation, Fake Spirit Guides, & "Loosh" https://bit.ly/3Hx3CoN
"PEGGY KANE-REPTILIANS AND EVP COMPLETE" https://bit.ly/3VnrpgE
Part 1 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfziaNeDRAA
Part 2 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFBnNrXMcPg
Part 3 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2ZfTph7nik
Part 4 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2okJPTpz5Iw
Part 5 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y_OsGeF-oi0
Part 6 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kgUgGhXp820
Part 7 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH2aFZx9qM
Reddit post: "I've researched the afterlife for nearly 10 years. I am convinced that Reptilian beings are REAL and that the tunnel of light that people see when they die is a trap."
https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy/comments/pyizkn/ive_researched_the_afterlife_for_nearly_10_years/
"... I have thoroughly investigated near death experiences, out-of-body experiences, astral projection experiences, past life regression hypnosis data, remote viewing data, gnosticism, ancient texts and more. I cannot say I know with absolute certainty what happens when we die, but what I do know is that all these different ways/methodologies of researching lead to the same conclusions and because of that, I believe that Earth is a prison planet and a massive farm used by various parasitic entities who are using us and have been using us as energetic food for what appears to be a very long time. ..."
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b