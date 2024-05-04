1&2 Samuel Commentary by Chuck Missler - Session 4 of 16

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chuck Missler, Koinonia House
May 1, 2024
"And all this assembly shall know that the LORD saveth not with sword and spear: for the battle [is] the LORD'S, and he will give you into our hands." And it came to pass, when the Philistine arose, and came and drew nigh to meet David, that David hasted, and ran toward the army to meet the Philistine..." -1 Samuel 17:47-48
The two books of Samuel form a basic foundational study in the Old Testament. An understanding of this basic history is essential, not only to understanding the Old and New Testament, but in gaining a valid perspective of eschatological issues as well.
This study contains 16 hours of verse-by-verse teachings.
Copyright © 04-01-2003
Session 1: Chapters 1-3: https://www.brighteon.com/b2fbfda4-13a8-4f71-b8ad-caa57a73d854
Session 2: Chapters 4-6: https://www.brighteon.com/a063086b-eab0-4b83-a876-e58ad8f3544c
Session 3: Chapters 7-9: https://www.brighteon.com/c3e84f77-2840-4ba8-8c39-f1fb96fa13a4
Session 4: Chapters 10-12: https://www.brighteon.com/ed4440c8-e1ac-462b-95a4-89f893e152f4
Session 5: Chapters 13-16: https://www.brighteon.com/ecb2d82c-6d36-433f-97df-239a3557e233
