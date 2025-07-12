© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Paul Simon – The Songwriter Who Defined Generations 🎼🕊️
📝 Description:
With a career spanning six decades, Paul Simon gave us soundtracks for love, loss, and life. From Bridge Over Troubled Water to Graceland, few artists have left a mark this deep.🎧 Watch our 60-second tribute to one of music’s most poetic voices.
🔖 Hashtags:
#PaulSimon #SimonAndGarfunkel #Graceland #MusicLegend #FolkRock #SevenPsalms #GrammyWinner #AmericanSongbook #NewsPlusGlobe