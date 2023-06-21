The persecution of Miles Guo is a purely political issue

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
0617 Murderous Cyberattack brought by the CCP Kleptocracy (EP1)
郭文贵的被迫害纯粹是一个政治问题，他们利用了武器化的司法部，联邦调查局和美国的机构来迫害对中共这个地球上的极权主义政权有最大威胁的郭文贵。
The persecution of Guo Wengui is a purely political issue, and they have used the weaponized Department of Justice, the FBI, and U.S. agencies to persecute Guo Wengui, who poses the greatest threat to the totalitarian regime of the Chinese Communist Party.
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #LFATV
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@s7gril @mosenglish @moschinese