Aho Mitakuye Oyasin -- All My Relations

In Oglala Lakota, "All my relations", simply means, "In our desire to learn, know, more of our relatives." This means every-thing under the sky, that shares this world with us. In our place in this world, we are to become guardians of all living entities. This role was granted us. This is not difficult to understand. ~ Tony Ten Fingers Wanbli Nata 'u - Oglala Lakota

"We.., as mankind, are the only ones who do not give, to the rest of the cycle. For the rest of the cycle is constantly giving and giving and giving. And we are constantly taking, and taking and taking. So that we might have life."

The Way of Peace

Elder Audrey Shenandoah & Chief Oren Lyons share the incredible story that changed the path of history. The story of the Peacemaker, who was sent by the Creator, to give the people instructions on how to live on earth.



