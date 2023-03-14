Governor Ron DeSantis: The Public Health Officials Behind the COVID Policies: "They Are Sick!"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Florida
Governor Ron DeSantis on COVID lockdowns: “So
I call and say, 'Deborah, just tell me, when in American history has
this been done and what were the results?'... And she says, 'You know, it's kind of our
own science experiment that we're doing in real time.' And that
didn't sit well with me... This
public health clan of people, they are sick! They are ideologically
captured. These are not people who should be anywhere near the levers
of power."
The Blaze: https://www.theblaze.com/
Source Video: https://twitter.com/MichaelPSenger/status/1635440944194670593