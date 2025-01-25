The NESARA Dream 1-16-25@1:43 AM Shared 1-25-25

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A dream from my lovely Jesus Christ concerning President Trump, rainbow colored money and the National Economic Security and reformation Act (NESARA) which many call a myth, a conspiracy as well as some declare it's the truth.
Daniel 4:13; 17
13 I saw in the visions of my head upon my bed, and, behold, a watcher and an holy one came down from heaven;
17 This matter is by the decree of the watchers, and the demand by the word of the holy ones: to the intent that the living may know that the most High ruleth in the kingdom of men, and giveth it to whomsoever he will, and setteth up over it the basest of men.
