Hospital NEGLECTS & MURDERS Daughter: Using ILLEGAL DNR Order, Hospital KILLED UNVAXXED Girl

Hospitals across the country have been illegally labeling patients “Do Not Resuscitate”.

Scott Schara joins Stew to discuss his lawsuit against Ascension Saint Elizabeth Hospital for murdering his daughter.

The doctors and nurses involved in the death of Grace Schara are being sued directly.

This is a landmark case and medical professionals need to realize they can be held accountable for implementing evil Covid protocols.

The medical lobby has made it very difficult to sue hospitals and doctors.

For this reason, many attorneys will refuse to represent clients who have suffered or died because of medical malpractice.

The record shows the day Grace passed away the doctor lied to the parents over the phone about her condition.

He told them they were going to get Grace out of bed while simultaneously injecting her with a deadly combination of drugs.

Scott Schara’s research has revealed that Obamacare created a euthanasia agenda against disabled patients.

To help the Schara family hold Covid criminals accountable donate at http://GiveSendGo.com/TheSkysTheLimit and to learn more about their cause go to http://GraceSchara.com

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Gun Holsters BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Get High Quality Prepper Food, NOW with $100 Buckets! Use Promocode STEW for Big Discounts at https://HeavensHarvest.com

Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely, GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com

Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

Check out: https://kuribl.com/ STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

BURN FAT, Lose Weight FAST: http://www.vshred.com/stew

Can Trump really end the war in Ukraine in 24hrs?!? This is the REAL enemy according to POTUS https://darkagedefense.com/stewpeters exposes the truth!!

Check out Stew's store: https://stewmerch.com

Support Stew's efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/

Mirrored - Stew Peters Network