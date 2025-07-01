Sagaia (1992, Master System)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sagaia, also know as Darius II (ダライアスII), is horizontally scrolling shoot'em up. Like its predecessor, it originated in the arcades and featured several screens to show the environment. The game also has the branching level selection tree and the iconic "fish design" of Darius. The Master System port was done by Natsume and came only out in Europe, Australia and Brazil. Sagaia was also released for the Mega Drive / Genesis, Turbografx CD / PC-Engine CD and Saturn.