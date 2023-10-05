BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
State-enforced perversion as eugenics: ethnicity and IQ susceptibility
Gabe Mondragon
Gabe Mondragon
12 followers
0
44 views • 10/05/2023

Another example of racial differences: The Native American pancreas and liver doesn't secrete the enzymes neccessary to process and metabolize alcohol into sugar, caused by thousands of years of intergenerational incest. 13% alcohol overdose death rate versus 5 percent for other ethnicities. Hence why Whites drank alcohol, built ships and conquered continents, whereas Natives ended up on reservations, and trading their lands for beads. Of course alcohol is bad for Whitey as well, but he is more resilient. If google is correct, right now more Whites are doing methamphetamine than Natives, but more Natives are dying of methamphetamine overdose deaths. 

social mediasocial engineeringethnicityinherit racial differences
