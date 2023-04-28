EPOCH TV | The True Motive Behind 15-Minute Cities: It's Not About Your Convenience

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"The 15 minutes-cities, they will have to have those before they can lock you down," expressed MEP Christine Anderson.
"So in Great Britain, some county already passed legislation; they will be able to impose a climate lockdown," she denoted.
"The next step, then, of course, will be [that] you are only allowed to leave your immediate area ... but there's other people that may have more money, and they can actually buy your passings off of you. So guess what? The poor people will be left in these 15-minute neighborhoods. But the ones that are better off get to go wherever they want to go."
