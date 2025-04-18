Trump EMBARRASSED: Yemeni Missiles CRUSH US Military's Biggest Lie | Larry Johnson & Col. Wilkerson

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson and Col. Lawrence Wilkerson drop TRUTH BOMBS on Trump's war on Yemen, which has demonstrated US weakness ahead of a war with Iran. Now, even mainstream media is casting doubts on US military capabilities as Trump moves toward negotiations. Has Yemen's stand against US and Israeli aggression just popped the biggest myth of US military power? This must-watch video answers this and so much more.
