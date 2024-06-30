RT News June 30, 2024 9AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
June 30, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange takes his first steps on Australian soil, reunited with his family after a grueling 14 year-long legal battle. That’s after a judge accepted a plea deal struck with the US government with which Assange had little choice but to agree. Australian lawmaker, Andrew Wilkie, slammed Washington for setting an alarming precedent. Joe Biden’s shaky debate performance against Donald Trump turns into a name-calling match, with both candidates hurling insults at the other.