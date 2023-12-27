Create New Account
2 Of 3 Dec 27, 2023 - Part 1 Clip TWO The Anti-Christ Or Correct terminology SON Of PERDITION
Published 2 months ago

https://www.trunews.com/video-article/tru-news-classic-doc-s-interview-with-constance-cumbey-part-1  https://www.biblegateway.com/verse/en/2%20Thessalonians%202:3 RSV

Let no one deceive you in any way; for that day will not come, unless the rebellion comes first, and the man of lawlessness is revealed, the son of perdition, 


TRUNEWS CLASSIC: DOC’S INTERVIEW WITH CONSTANCE CUMBEY PART 1

Merry Christmas from TruNews! Our programs this week will be a collection of Christmas music and inspirational messages, plus some TruNews classic interviews from years ago. Doc and I will return on Tuesday January 2, 2024.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 12/27/2023

Keywords
trunewsson of perditionthe antichristchristmas music and inspirational messagesinterview with constance cumbeymerry christmas from trunewsplus some trunews classic interviews from years ago

