Father and Daughter Team Up to Help Thousands Living in Poverty - Terence and Zion Lester





Terence Lester, who briefly experienced homelessness as a teen, is serious about helping those who are stuck in a cycle of poverty. He has proved his seriousness by walking from Atlanta to Washington, D.C. and from Atlanta to Memphis, in order to raise awareness about the issue. Terence and his wife Cecilia, are the founders of Love Beyond Walls, an organization dedicated to helping those who are disadvantaged and facing homelessness. His daughter Zion started helping as a child and has a passion to inform other children about the importance of serving the community and started writing books to help spread awareness. They share insight and advice about how to show kindness to those around us and the uniqueness of each person’s story. This dynamic duo also talks about the power in the little things we do and how it can positively help someone else going through a hard time.









TAKEAWAYS





Live your life as a conduit for positivity now - don’t want until you’re retired





Every person who is homeless has a unique story and inherent worth and value in the eyes of God





Homelessness is a global issue - it is not merely relegated to local or regional cities





Acknowledgement of the problems around you is a great first step to helping address cycles of poverty









