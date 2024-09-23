BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Father and Daughter Team Up to Help Thousands Living in Poverty - Terence and Zion Lester
Counter Culture Mom
Terence Lester, who briefly experienced homelessness as a teen, is serious about helping those who are stuck in a cycle of poverty. He has proved his seriousness by walking from Atlanta to Washington, D.C. and from Atlanta to Memphis, in order to raise awareness about the issue. Terence and his wife Cecilia, are the founders of Love Beyond Walls, an organization dedicated to helping those who are disadvantaged and facing homelessness. His daughter Zion started helping as a child and has a passion to inform other children about the importance of serving the community and started writing books to help spread awareness. They share insight and advice about how to show kindness to those around us and the uniqueness of each person’s story. This dynamic duo also talks about the power in the little things we do and how it can positively help someone else going through a hard time.



TAKEAWAYS


Live your life as a conduit for positivity now - don’t want until you’re retired


Every person who is homeless has a unique story and inherent worth and value in the eyes of God


Homelessness is a global issue - it is not merely relegated to local or regional cities


Acknowledgement of the problems around you is a great first step to helping address cycles of poverty



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

March Against Poverty video: https://bit.ly/3XgVeCg

Patriot Prepared (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/tinapatriot

Zion Learns to See book: https://bit.ly/3AAWLu5

I See You book: https://bit.ly/3X5MZaW


🔗 CONNECT WITH TERENCE AND ZION LESTER

Website: https://terencelester.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/imterencelester

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/imterencelester/

X: https://x.com/imTerenceLester

Substack: https://substack.com/@imterencelester


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

VidAngel (get first 3 months 50% off): https://www.vidangel.com/?promo_code=tina

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Equipping The Persecuted: https://equippingthepersecuted.org/donate

Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

addictionhomelessnesszionhomeless crisisatlantapovertymemphisdrug abusetina griffincounter culture mom showlove beyond walls
