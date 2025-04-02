BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

TV STAR & ENTIRE FAMILY DESTROYED BY VAX POISON INJECTIONS
ChestyP
ChestyP
69 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
710 views • 5 months ago

Ali Fedotowsky-Manno's Husband Kevin Diagnosed with Thyroid Cancer: 'It's Changed My Perspective on Life' The couple revealed the news together in an Instagram video, as they encouraged fans to share their own experiences with thyroid cancer April 1, 2025 09:30AM EDT

https://peopleDOTcom/ali-fedotowsky-manno-husband-kevin-diagnosed-with-thyroid-cancer-8780632

The Bachelorette alum, 40, was joined by her husband, 41, on Sunday, Jan. 26, as they revealed on Instagram that they recently found out that Kevin has papillary thyroid cancer, which they described as "very treatable."

###

Ali Fedotowsky-Manno

March 16, 2021

Vaccinated! When I woke up this morning I had no idea this would happen. @kevinmanno and I called a pharmacy an hour and 20 mins outside of Nashville about a week ago because a friend of ours told us that when they went (to get a vaccine) the nurse said that they were having a hard time giving out their leftover doses at the end of the day. So the ended up in the trash. And lo and behold we got a call this morning saying two vaccines were available that would otherwise go to waste if we didn’t take them. So we made the hour and 20 minute drive to get vaccinated!￼￼ please call your local pharmacies and get on waitlist! There’s absolutely no reason for any COVID-19 vaccine to end up in the garbage.

feeling hopeful today and excited for life getting somewhat back to normal hopefully soon.

If you have any questions about it whatsoever feel free to ask in the comments below and I’ll answer what I can!

#covid_19 #covidvacccine #covid

###

https://www.facebookDOTcom/AliFedotowsky/posts/pfbid02uWyDmwRdup62frQNid5ySYyDzc5VtDEPDWc7HdeRSt4VvNsiQJDsmi9Yx7fnjCswl

###

https://www.instagramDOTcom/ali.manno/p/CR7lt-iHonB/?hl=en&img_index=4

Keywords
oncologistthyroid cancerpapillary thyroid cancerprognosispersonal experiencesinstagram videoali fedotowskykevin mannosurgery february 10malignant spotslymph nodebachelorette alum
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy