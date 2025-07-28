© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
In this enlightening video, "Being a Joseph in a New World Order: A Spiritual Awakening," we explore the pivotal role of Joseph's wisdom and strategic thinking in navigating today’s tumultuous times. Delve into the concept of Goshen as a refuge for God's people, offering protection and prosperity amidst crises. This discussion highlights the importance of understanding current events through a spiritual lens, encouraging viewers to seek divine guidance in their unique assignments. Join us as we draw parallels between Joseph's journey and the challenges we face today, from economic shifts to societal changes.
Don't forget to like and share this video to inspire others!
#Joseph #SpiritualAwakening #Goshen #NewWorldOrder #Faith #HolySpirit #BiblicalWisdom
@GoshenApostolic
Joseph’s Wisdom Book: https://a.co/d/1kmdot0