Being a Joseph in a New World Order: A Spiritual Awakening
goshenapostolicinstitute
goshenapostolicinstitute
41 views • 1 month ago

In this enlightening video, "Being a Joseph in a New World Order: A Spiritual Awakening," we explore the pivotal role of Joseph's wisdom and strategic thinking in navigating today’s tumultuous times. Delve into the concept of Goshen as a refuge for God's people, offering protection and prosperity amidst crises. This discussion highlights the importance of understanding current events through a spiritual lens, encouraging viewers to seek divine guidance in their unique assignments. Join us as we draw parallels between Joseph's journey and the challenges we face today, from economic shifts to societal changes. 

#Joseph #SpiritualAwakening #Goshen #NewWorldOrder #Faith #HolySpirit #BiblicalWisdom

@GoshenApostolic

Joseph’s Wisdom Book: https://a.co/d/1kmdot0





Keywords
faithjosephnewworldorderholyspiritspiritualawakeninggoshenbiblicalwisdom
Related videos
More from Brighteon
