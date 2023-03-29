BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Michael Shellenberger Reveals Just a Fraction of Big Tech's Assault on the First Amendment
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
2
16 views • 03/29/2023

Michael Shellenberger Reveals Just a Fraction of Big Tech's Assault on the First Amendment


Here are events that actually happened:

• Twitter suspended a woman for saying, "women aren't men."


• Facebook censored accurate information about COVID vaccine side effects.


• Twitter censored a Harvard professor of epidemiology for expressing his opinion that children did not need the COVID vaccine.


• Facebook censored speculation that the Coronavirus came from a lab.


•Facebook censored a journalist for saying accurately that natural disasters were getting better, not worse.


• Twitter permanently suspended a sitting president of the United States, even though Twitter censors themselves had decided he had not violated its terms of service.


Watch Live: https://bit.ly/3-28-23-Hearing


Read my articles: http://vigilantfox.substack.com


Gain access to exclusive video content at Epoch TV: https://bit.ly/Epoch-TV


https://rumble.com/v2f76r2-michael-shellenberger-reveals-just-of-fraction-of-big-techs-assault-on-the-.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=6

Keywords
censorshipconspiracy theoriescongressional hearingtwitter filesbig tech tyrants
