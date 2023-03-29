© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Michael Shellenberger Reveals Just a Fraction of Big Tech's Assault on the First Amendment
Here are events that actually happened:
• Twitter suspended a woman for saying, "women aren't men."
• Facebook censored accurate information about COVID vaccine side effects.
• Twitter censored a Harvard professor of epidemiology for expressing his opinion that children did not need the COVID vaccine.
• Facebook censored speculation that the Coronavirus came from a lab.
•Facebook censored a journalist for saying accurately that natural disasters were getting better, not worse.
• Twitter permanently suspended a sitting president of the United States, even though Twitter censors themselves had decided he had not violated its terms of service.
