Staying out of the enemy’s traps

Jan 16, 2024 Rick’s Alone Time with God: I love you with an overwhelming everlasting love. It grieves my heart when I don’t get time from you. Why? Because I know you will make the wrong decision and run into the enemy’s traps. Please understand that I have plans to help you, prosper you, and not to harm you. But I cannot help you if you do not listen to me. You can’t listen to me if you are not spending time with me. #EverlastingLife #EnemysTraps #GodsPlansforYou #SpendTimewithGod