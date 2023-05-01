Quo Vadis





May 2, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for May 1, 2023.





Dear children, I need each one of you.





Do not retreat.





Know that everything you do in favour of My Plans, the Lord will reward you generously.





Rejoice, for your names are already inscribed in Heaven.





When you feel the weight of difficulties, call for Jesus; He will come and conduct you to victory.





Announce My Appeals to all those who are far from Jesus.





It is in this life, and not in another, that you must witness to your faith.





Difficult times will come for those who love and defend the truth, but I will walk beside you.





Do your best in the mission that the Lord has entrusted to you.





Pray much and do not stray from the path I have pointed out to you, for only in this way can you contribute to the Definitive Triumph of My Immaculate Heart.





Onward!





Your weapon of defence against the enemies will always be the truth.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





On April 11, 2023 Our Lady gave Pedro a similar message:





Dear children, my Jesus loves you and awaits you with open arms.





Do not live in the darkness of sin, but welcome the Light of the Lord in order to be great in faith.





Do not lose your hope.





My Lord is in control of everything.





Trust in Him who sees what is hidden and knows you by name.





Do not seek the glories of the world.





Seek the Heaven that my Jesus offered you on the Cross.





Take courage!





Testify with your own lives that you belong to the Lord. Humanity will drink the bitter cup of sorrow because men have turned away from the Creator.





This is the opportune time for your return.





Pray. Only through the power of prayer can you achieve victory.





Stay away from the wide doors; the path to eternity goes through the cross.





You will yet see horrors in the House of God, and many will have their faith shaken.





Whatever happens, stay with the truth.





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed me to gather you here once more.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EkS4O5WM8FY



