JAMAICA MEDIA BLACKOUT!!! Buju Banton aka ... Mark Anthony Myrie, professionally known by his stage name Buju Banton, is a Jamaican reggae dancehall recording artist. He is widely considered one of the most significant and well-regarded artists in Jamaican music - He stands for the 144k and sends a message out to the people we are in the last war and the 144k from the 4 corners have a job to do YOUR JOB IS TO WAKE UP THE PEOPLE AND SAVE AS MANY AS WE CAN!