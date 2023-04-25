The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals..





The merging of all human beings with the machine is being used to advance the interests of technocrats to gain complete control over every aspect of our lives..





The intention is to replace you with a synthetic copy of you that can traced, tracked & remotely controlled on the AI grid





People have become so deluded they see giving the government full control of their brains as a good idea. The same way they target free speech, will be replaced by targeting thought forms. Contradict the narrative & be permanently deleted as data..





They want to become the new gods that “achieved immortality”