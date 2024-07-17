BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Our Summit For Our Future - #SolutionsWatch
30 views • 10 months ago
The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel


SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/our-summit-for-our-future/


You know about the upcoming Summit of the Future that the UN will be hosting in New York, right? Rather than reacting to that summit, what if we were to proactively organize our own summit to set our own agenda and kickstart the development of the decentralized world we want to bring about? Today we talk to Dan Astin-Gregory about Our Summit For Our Future, the UK edition of The People's Reset that will be taking place in Bath, England from September 27 to 29, 2024.


ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.


newstrendinguncontrolgovernmentglobalfutureslaveryconferencesolutionssummitdan astin-gregorythe official corbett report rumble channel
