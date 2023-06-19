EPOCH TV | US Government Has Blackmail Database on Citizens; Pentagon Crawls Social Media for Critical Speech

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp:
US Government Has Blackmail Database on Citizens; Pentagon Crawls Social Media for Critical Speech
Watch the full episode 👉 https://ept.ms/GovtBlackmailCR
The U.S. government has been bypassing fourth amendment protections on surveilling Americans by purchasing the data from private companies. The workaround is raising legal concerns, and allegations that the database could be used for blackmail.
Meanwhile, the Pentagon has a program to crawl social media websites for alleged disinformation. Yet this has also come with threats to free speech and free expression.
In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss these stories and others, and answer questions from the audience.