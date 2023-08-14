Got Real Money?

Got Bullion?

* Central banks can’t get enough of it.

* Everybody is so underexposed to it.

* The distinction between Money vs. Currency matters.

* Fiat currencies are not money; they are credit instruments with counterparty risk (by design).

* It is past time to cleanse the money changers from the temple and end the usury process — but that’s just a start.

* The real Currency War is the one being waged on us.

* Inflation is a tax on we the people, so ask yourself: to whom is ‘government debt’ owed?

* In fiat currency regimes, the banksters borrow every $ into existence (from us) at interest.

* Eventual hyperinflation, collapse and reset are built-in features, not bugs. The inflection point is a matter of time.

* We must place our margin call. It’s payback time.





READ:

• Why Gold Is Always Money

• Why The Dollar Is Finished

• Gold Is Replacing The Dollar





The full webcasts are linked below.





Wealthion (6 & 7 July 2023)

https://rumble.com/v2yizdh-looming-credit-collapse-to-tank-stocks-and-bonds-alasdair-mcleod.html

https://rumble.com/v33m6f7-the-banking-system-will-have-to-be-rescued-alasdair-macleod.html

