Got Real Money?

Got Bullion?
* Central banks can’t get enough of it.
* Everybody is so underexposed to it.
* The distinction between Money vs. Currency matters.
* Fiat currencies are not money; they are credit instruments with counterparty risk (by design).
* It is past time to cleanse the money changers from the temple and end the usury process — but that’s just a start.
* The real Currency War is the one being waged on us.
* Inflation is a tax on we the people, so ask yourself: to whom is ‘government debt’ owed?
* In fiat currency regimes, the banksters borrow every $ into existence (from us) at interest.
* Eventual hyperinflation, collapse and reset are built-in features, not bugs. The inflection point is a matter of time.
* We must place our margin call. It’s payback time.
READ:
• Gold Is Replacing The Dollar
The full webcasts are linked below.
Wealthion (6 & 7 July 2023)
https://rumble.com/v2yizdh-looming-credit-collapse-to-tank-stocks-and-bonds-alasdair-mcleod.html
https://rumble.com/v33m6f7-the-banking-system-will-have-to-be-rescued-alasdair-macleod.html