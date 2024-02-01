Fight or Flight Response (Self Defense Tips)

Learn Self Defense

In this tutorial, we share self defense tips on the fight or flight response.

When facing real life violence, there are several things going on at once in your mind. You experience fear and you go into a feeling called the fight or flight response.

You’re either fighting for your life or you’re trying to escape to a safe place. Note that you can also freeze like a deer in headlights.

Obviously, the latter is not recommended because it can get you seriously injured. As for the flight or flight syndrome, watch the clip to discover what it’s all about.

