Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
52 views • 02/21/2023

⚡️ Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbing said the United States is profiting from the war in Ukraine.

According to him, the American military-industrial complex earned a lot of money from the Ukrainian conflict.

"Will they be ashamed of this? The United States adhered to the policy of fighting to the last Afghan. Do they really want Ukraine to fight to the last Ukrainian now?" the diplomat said.

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
