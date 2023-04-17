BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The NFSC fellow fighters express their gratitude for visiting the base of the NFSC
04/17/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2ej5sw0325

04/09/2023【 #FellowFightersVisitTheBaseofNFSC】The NFSC fellow fighters express their gratitude for visiting the base of the NFSC. They think the mansion is very luxurious yet also very solemn. They said they want to leave their marks in the room where Mr. Miles Guo used to live broadcasts and hope that their future descendants will see it. The fighters are very united and waiting for Mr. Guo to return. #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


04/09/2023【 #战友们参观新中国联邦基地】新中国联邦的战友们对能够来到新中国联邦基地表示感谢，他们认为这个基地非常豪华，同时也非常庄严。他们说，他们想在郭文贵先生直播的房间里留下自己的印记，希望他们的后代能看到。战友们非常团结，等待着郭先生回来。

 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



