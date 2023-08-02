BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
'Made In His Image' Finding Love After The Lust Of Pornography
19 views • 08/02/2023

John-Henry Westen


Aug 1, 2023


Jim O’Day, Executive Director of Integrity Restored, helps to restore the integrity of individuals, spouses, and families that have been affected by pornography addiction. Integrity Restored provides education, training, resources, and more — all to help families break free from pornography, heal relationships, and assist parents in preventing and responding to pornography exposure that may have already impacted their children. Christ is at the center of Integrity Restored, and Jim O’Day and the entire Integrity Restored team spread the Gospel of true love and intimacy as God originally planned it.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v33o3ca-made-in-his-image-finding-love-after-the-lust-of-pornography.html

addictionchristchristianlustpornographybreak freehelp familiesjohn-henry westenmade in his imagefinding lovejim odayintegrity restoredheal relationships
