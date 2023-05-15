Sudden Adult Death Syndrome Caught On Film At Badminton Hall 💉(2023)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Covid BC
May 11, 2023
At what point do the normies wake up?
People were not randomly dropping dead before the vaccines were rolled out, end of story. We’ve shared hundreds of videos of people collapsing / dying in the past two years. This is worldwide genocide. 💉🌎
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/sigWwr87o6ia/