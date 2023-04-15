Ukraine Update April 15, 2023

◽️ Commentary from Randy Credico, Col.Doug Macgregor, Rachel Blevins and Jimmy Dore.

⚡️ SITREP

◽️ In Kupyansk direction, aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces have engaged the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) close Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People’s Republic), Ivanovka and Dvurechnoye (Kharkov region).

◽️ Moreover, actions of five sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the AFU were disrupted close to Olshana, Krakhamalnoye, and Timkovka (Kharkov region).

💥 The enemy's losses in this direction during the day amounted to up to 60 Ukrainian troops, two armored fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, and two D-20 howitzers.

◽️ In Krasny Liman direction, Operational-Tactical Army aviation, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems of the Tsentr Group of Forces have inflicted a fire damage on enemy units close to Serebryanka (Donetsk People’s Republic), Chernopopovka, and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People’s Republic).

💥 Total enemy losses in this direction amounted to up to 80 Ukrainian servicemen, two armored fighting vehicles, and one D-30 howitzer.

◽️ In Donetsk direction, the Wagner assault groups continue intensive fighting to occupy the western quarters of Artyomovsk.

💥 Airborne Troops support the assault units on the flanks by preventing the enemy from transferring ammunition and reinforcement to the city.

✈️Over the past 24 hours, Russian aircraft made 14 sorties close to Artyomovsk and the Missile Troops and Artillery carried out 62 firing missions to support the Group’s actions.

💥The enemy's losses amounted to up to 240 Ukrainian troops, two tanks, five armored fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, one Grad MLRS vehicle, as well as D-20 and D-30 howitzers over the past day in this direction.

◽️ In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on the AFU units close to Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic), Marfopol, Zaliznichnoye, Novoandreevka, and Kamenskoye (Zaporozhye region).

💥 Over the past 24 hours, up to 40 Ukrainian troops, two armored fighting vehicles, and one Msta-B howitzer have been neutralized in these directions.

💥 Moreover, an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian troops was obliterated close to Chervonaya Dibrova.

◽️ In Kherson direction, up to 35 Ukrainian troops, six motor vehicles, one Grad MLRS vehicle, and one Akatsiya self-propelled howitzers during the day.

💥 Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have engaged 93 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, enemy's manpower and hardware in 136 areas during the day.

◽️ The air defense forces downed six HIMARS MLRS projectiles during the day.

- Russian Defense Ministry