Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Zionists Overestimated Defeating A Military Force Who Have Nothing To Lose & Is Fighting For Its Independence
channel image
Vigilent Citizen
3311 Subscribers
41 views
Published a month ago

Netanyahu didnt expect any heavy losses when he launched the war. He thought it will be a picnic based on his declared two fairy tale goals( defeating Hamas and bringing back hostages)  now he realized the ugly truth.

Absolutely no conventional force has EVER defeated a determined group of freedom fighters.

The entire cabinet is on edge, they seem restless  as they know the real number of their own casualties. Mainstream media wont tell you that. 

MIRRORED from

 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PmzUtgNkbM8&ab_channel=HindustanTimes

 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dols_ly1Deo&ab_channel=ETNOW

 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mrDZPWhr8KM&ab_channel=HindustanTimes

 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vqJkzX9w_QU&ab_channel=TIMESNOW

 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nYAnPumMFkY

Keywords
freedompalestinegenocidezionistsindependenceheavy lossesoverestimateddefeating resistance

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket