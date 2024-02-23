George Simion: Conservatism Rising in Romania -- and in Europe

In this interview with The New American, George Simion, the leader of Alliance of the Union of Romanians (AUR), discusses the increasing popular demand for traditional conservative parties in Europe and particularly in Romania in response to the tyrannical nature of "woke" globalist assault on traditional family, Christianity, and national sovereignty. He also shares the lessons on how Covid vaccines were stopped in Romania.





